You are watching a live stream from inside the San Diego County Superior Court.

Victims of the tragic crash that happened in Chicano Park on Oct. 15, 2016 are addressing the court in advance of today's sentencing of Richard Anthony Sepolio.

Jurors convicted Richard Anthony Sepolio of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury for the crash that took the lives of four people and injured several others.

Sepolio drove his pickup truck off the Coronado Bay Bridge on Oct. 15, 2016 and crashed into Chicano Park.

When the verdict was read, prosecutors said the defendant faced a maximum of 18 years behind bars.

At a later hearing, Judge Charles Rogers dismissed great bodily injury allegations that the jury found true which lowered the maximum prison term to 9 years, 8 months.

Also, Sepolio will earn half of credit for time served because the vehicular manslaughter with intoxication is not considered a violent felony, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Cruz Elias Contreras, 52; AnnaMarie Contreras, 50; Andre Christopher Banks, 49 and Francine Denise Jimenez, 46 died as a result of the collision.

Liz Gutierres, sister-in-law of Andre Christopher Banks, told the judge her 9-year-old daughter has lost a godfather who sent her text messages every day.

“My pain, my grief is not for me. It’s for what he took from my child,” she said through tears.

Mia Contreras holds up the last photo taken of her parents - AnnaMarie and Cruz Contreras - who were killed in the crash.

Photo credit: NBC 7

Mia Contreras, 23, the youngest daughter of AnnaMarie and Cruz Contreras, feels like a shell of a person with nothing to look forward to in her life because she lost both parents.

She asked for the maximum sentence behind bars for the defendant.

“I’m just trying to do my best to make them proud,” Contreras said. “I have to parent myself because both of my parents were taken by someone so careless.”

Prosecutors allege Sepolio was driving 81 miles per hour four seconds before his car left the bridge and crashed 60 feet below into a crowded Chicano Park.

4 Killed, Several Injured After Truck Flies Off Coronado Bridge Into Park