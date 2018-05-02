Bookmark this page to watch the debate LIVE right here, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. or tune in to the televised event on NBC Bay Area.



The Silicon Valley Community Foundation and NBC Bay Area will host “Decision 2018: The Race for Governor,” a debate among candidates running for California governor, on May 8. The debate will be moderated by Chuck Todd, NBC News’ Political Director and Moderator of “Meet the Press.”





The debate is scheduled to take place at the California Theatre in downtown San Jose from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. It will be televised live on KNTV NBC Bay Area (Comcast channel 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11), KSTS Telemundo 48 (Comcast channel 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48), and broadcast live on KQED radio (FM channel 88.5).

SVCF and NBC Bay Areaannounced on Tuesday that the following six candidates will take the stage on May 8 for “Decision 2018: The Race for Governor” debate:

• Travis Allen

Party: Republican

Education: Bachelor's degree in Economics, UC Long Beach

Website:JoinTravisAllen.com

Background: Allen has served as a State Assembly Member representing District 72 in Orange County since 2012. He has also operated his own small business as a Certified Financial Planner for over 20 years.

On the issues:Read his positions on the issues here, including: cutting taxes, getting tough on crime, fixing roads and reducing traffic, improving education, and fixing the water system.

• John Chiang

Party: Democrat

Education: Bachelor's degree in Finance, University of South Florida and a degree in Law, Georgetown University

Website:JohnChiang.com



Background: Chiang has served as State Treasurer since 2015. Prior to that, he was State Controller from 2007 to 2015. He also served on the State Board of Equalization from 1998 to 2006.

On the issues:Read his positions on the issues here, including: affordable housing and homelessness, sexual harassment and assault, education, and more.

• John Cox

Party: Republican

Education: Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Political Science, University of Illinois at Chicago and a degree in Law, ITT/Chicago Kent School of Law

Website: JohnCoxForGovernor.com

Background: Cox is the Chairman of the Give Voters a Voice Gas Tax Repeal effort. He is also a businessman, attorney and CPA. In the past he has served on Jack Kemp's national steering committee and as Newt Gingrich's California Finance Chair. On the issues: Read his positions on the issues here, including: ending sanctuary cities, the Second Amendment, defending Prop. 13, and repealing the gas tax increase.

• Delaine Eastin

Party: Democrat

Education: Bachelor's degree in Political Science, UC Davis and a Master's degree in Political Science, UC Santa Barbara

Website:DelaineForGovernor.com

Background: Eastin is the former State Superintendent of Public Instruction (1995-2003). Prior to that, she served eight years in the State Assembly and six years on the Union City City Council. Since leaving office she has participated on numerous boards related to education, youth and women's rights.

On the issues:Read her positions on the issues here, including: climate change and environmental justice, criminal justice and prison reform, economy and jobs, education, gun violence prevention, housing and rent control, healthcare for all, immigration, infrastructure and transportation, LGBTQ rights, sexual harassment, and women's rights.

• Gavin Newsom

Party: Democrat

Education: Bachelor's degree in Political Science, Santa Clara University

Website:GavinNewsom.com



Background: Newsom has served as Lieutenant Governor of California since 2011. Prior to that, he was Mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2010, and a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 1998-2004.

On the issues:Read his positions on issues here, including: Defending immigrant communities, fighting for women's empowerment, supporting the #MeToo movement and women's workplace rights, supporting the LGBT community, reforming the criminal justice system, advocating for gun safety, meeting the needs of veterans and military families, expanding access to mental health treatment, and more.

• Antonio Villaraigosa

Education: Bachelor's degree in History, UCLA and a degree in Law, People's College of Law

Website:AntonioForCalifornia.com



Background: Villaraigosa served as Mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. Prior to that, he was elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2003 and aserved as a State Assembly Member from 1994-2000 and the Democratic Leader of the Assembly for two of those years (1996-1998).

On the issues:Read his positions on the issues here, including: economic prosperity and equality, building affordable housing, equality in education, protecting dreamers and immigrants, defending affordable healthcare, transportation for the 21st century, and more.





Candidates were invited to participate in the debate based on objective criteria, including the results of independent statewide polls that will be conducted from March 9 to April 16 by the Public Policy Institute of California, University of Southern California Dornsife and Los Angeles Times, University of California at Berkeley and Institute for Governmental Studies, and SVCF’s own independent poll (which will be conducted by a nonpartisan team).

The debate will focus on a myriad of issues impacting Californians, including housing, transportation, the environment, education, and issues affecting children. The first 30 minutes will focus exclusively on issues facing Northern California, followed by an hour of discussion on issues facing the whole state.

“The people of California have always been the catalysts for change not just here in the state, but across the nation. That’s why the choice for governor is so important,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 share a core mission with SVCF to help empower the people of the Bay Area through information and resources. This debate is a critical part of that mission.”





In addition to airing live on KNTV, KSTS and KQED radio, the debate will be offered for live broadcast on television and radio throughout California by stations affiliated with NBC, Telemundo and NPR.

