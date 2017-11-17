A platform and stairwell collapse in a parkour gym at a Barrio Logan building is bringing attention to the city's other warehouse spaces that are struggling to meet the city's safety codes.

About 50 kids attending an event called "Kids Night Out" ran at the same time to an upper-level area of Vault PK when they were told it was time to eat pizza. That’s when a 20-by-30-foot wooden deck and stairwell collapsed.

Twenty-one children and two adults were injured and taken to local hospitals with moderate and minor injuries.

Naily Rodriguez, 16, was still in the hospital Friday, her family said. She suffered a broken pelvis in three places. Her mother has a broken leg and broker has a cut on his foot.

The family has hired a lawyer who said the owner of the gym was not responding to their requests.

On Thursday, Notice of Violation filed Thursday by city inspectors revealed the property did not have required emergency exits and exit signs throughout the building.

City inspectors also found that many construction improvements inside the building were done without permits and the required inspections. Those unpermitted uses included improperly constructed walls, stairs, partitions, restrooms, locker rooms and offices.

The building is owned by the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the company was cited for the violations.

"We are doing everything necessary to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Rob Schupp of MTS. "The easiest way to do that with MTS is to start eviction termination of leases and fix those things structurally with the building.

But some warehouse spaces in the neighborhood that house restaurants, breweries, and art galleries say complying with city safety codes is difficult.

La Bodega Art Gallery is updating bathrooms and heating facilities but said it is costing tens of thousands of dollars. The gallery was approached by the city of San Diego last year after the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland that killed 36 people.

The gallery said it is working hard to conserve the space for artists and their work.

Another artist collective in the area, Glashaus, recently shut down because it tried but could not comply with city codes.

