Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher arrives at court-martial in San Diego with his wife on June 21, 2019.

An Iraqi general who fought alongside Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher's platoon in Mosul, Iraq testified Thursday that he was there from the moment a young ISIS fighter was taken captive to the moment he died but did not see Gallagher stab him.

Iraqi General Abbas Al-Jubouri gave a deposition on Thursday, the eighth day of Gallagher's court-martial for war crimes in connection with the 15-year-old soldier's death.

Gallagher, 40, has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Al-Jubouri described the fight in May 2017 against the Navy SEALs and what he described was about 50 ISIS fighters. All were killed except one, a teenager who was wounded and taken captive by the SEAL team.

Al-Jubouri was alongside the soldier from the time he was taken in by the U.S. military to the time he received medical treatment, about 30 minutes, he testified. During that entire time the fighter was not receiving any medical aid.

What he didn't see, he testified, was Gallagher stab the soldier in the neck.

"I did not leave the room until the bad guy died," Al-Jubouri said. When asked if he was sure the fighter was dead, he replied, "Well there was no movement, nothing, no breathing."

Prosecutors poked holes in Al-Jubouri's testimony, questioning why he had made a video in defense of Chief Gallagher after he saw that he was facing court-martial.

The prosecution also questioned why the details in the video didn't line up with the details he told on the stand, like where the injuries to the ISIS fighter occurred.

Other witnesses have said they saw Gallagher stab the wounded Islamic State captive in the neck and shoot at two civilians during his 2017 tour in Iraq.

One SEAL, Corey Scott, testified that he, in fact, actually killed him by plugging his breathing tube. Scott said he thought the boy would survive Gallagher's stabbing and wanted to spare him being tortured by Iraqi forces.

Prosecutors said Scott had never mentioned the asphyxiation in multiple conversations with them before the trial. Scott said they never asked him the cause of death. He may now face perjury charges.

The defense has repeatedly argued that Gallagher was being framed by tainted or even false evidence.