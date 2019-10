The Christmas at Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach adorns the pier each holiday season.

WalletHub, the personal finance website, has voted San Diego the 3rd best winter holiday destination on its 2019 list.

According to a press release, the list was based 37 different cost and convenience metrics, not scenic beauty, although weather forecasts, safety and variety of activities were also considered.

San Diego came in at No. 2 in terms of safety, No. 3 for activities and weather, and No. 6 for attractions. The county entered at No. 15 for travel and cost and No. 29 for local costs.