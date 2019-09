According to a report released by Wallet Hub, the personal finance website, San Diego is one of the top coffee cities in the country.

On its "2019 Best Coffee Cities in America" list, San Diego came in at No. 9.

San Diego also came in at No. 7 in the "coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita" category, and No. 10 in terms of "average spending on coffee per household."

According to the report, the U.S. coffee industry is currently valued at $48 billion.