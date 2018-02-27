Walkers Wary of Suspicious Man at Trail in Santee

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of a man exhibiting lewd behavior while following women on a South Bay walking path.

One incident took place Monday morning at the Walker Preserve Trail in Santee. The victim, identified as Lisa, was walking her dog along the trail when the suspect closed in on her at a fast pace from behind.

He got within six feet before veering off the path and into the thicket where he stood there watching her.

Walker Preserve Trail is a popular hiking spot with water and wildlife to the right and a suburban neighborhood to the left.

First Alert Weather Snow Totals Are In for Powerful Winter Storm

"You can see there is houses right here along the trail so I still feel pretty safe,” Ashley Bauerle said while hiking the trail.

But a Santee resident, identified as Lisa, won't be coming back here after her morning walk.

“I was creeped out and scared," Lisa said.

Investigative Sources Say Lack of Ambulance Staff Impacting Response Times

At a community meeting with Santee Sheriff's Deputies where the incident was brought up, Lisa told NBC 7 what happened.

She said the suspect followed her, with his hands in his pants, before veering off the path and into the brush where he watched her. He later walked past Lisa and snapped a photo with his phone.

"He is a man in his 30's, about six foot, 185 pounds, brown hair, clean shaven," Lisa said.

She said two other women told her the suspect followed them just minutes before her.

"You can run--there are plenty of outlets down the trail to get into the housing areas. Scream, make a big noise," Bauerle said.

The sheriff's department said Santee deputies are investigating the complaint. They asked residents to report suspicious activity.