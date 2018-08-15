Voters Will Decide Marijuana's Fate in Encinitas in 2020

The Encinitas City Council decided Wednesday to let voters have the final say on whether recreational marijuana sales should be legal within city limits, but they won’t be deciding this year.

After a petition to get the ordinance on this November's ballot just missed the deadline, the council’s unanimous vote made sure it would go before voters in 2020.

The ballot measure includes limits on retail operations. The city manager will only issue four licenses to retail shops which must have 24-hour security and won't be allowed near daycares, playgrounds or schools.

There will also be zoning restrictions on cultivation sites, manufacturing facilities, cannabis kitchens and distribution centers.

The City Council commissioned an impact report that councilmembers hope will offer a detailed understanding of where in Encinitas cultivation and retail areas might go.