Reminder: Party Registration Determines Ability to Vote in Presidential Primaries

With the 2020 presidential primary elections only a few months away, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office announced new mailers to remind people of their registered political party or nonpartisan status.

It is also a reminder that on March 3, 2020, the ability to vote for a political party’s presidential candidate will depend on one's political party registration.

The California Secretary of State’s Office announced in October that three parties will open their 2020 presidential primaries to registered nonpartisan voters, also known as independent voters.

The American Independent, Democratic and Libertarian parties will allow nonpartisan voters to partake in their elections, but people must request one of those ballots at a polling place.

The Green, Peace and Freedom, and Republican parties will have closed primaries meaning nonpartisan voters will not be able to partake unless they re-register with that specific party.

“We are only 103 days away from the presidential primary election. Now is the time to act: that includes registering to vote or reregistering to vote,” Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said Thursday.

The County of San Diego Report of Registration for November showed 529,485 people were registered as nonpartisan.

Voters will also be able to verify their information with the forthcoming mailers. You can also verify your information at this website.