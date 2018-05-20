Voter Registration Deadline Monday

San Diegans who plan to vote in the gubernatorial primary election need to be registered to vote by Monday, May 21 or they will need to conditionally register in person at the Registrar of Voters and vote provisionally.

Voters who have recently moved or changed their name also need to register. Registration and a change in registration can both be done online. Registration status can also be checked online. Once a voters signature is confirmed through the Department of Motor Vehicles, it will automatically be sent to the Registrar’s office. If it is not confirmed, voters can print the form and mail it to the Registrar.

Registration and early voting can be done in person at the Register’s office at 5600 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa, and registration forms are also available at U.S. Post Offices, City Clerk’s office, public libraries and the DMV and are available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chines.e

Registered voters can also request a mail ballot until May 29.

“With a mail ballot, you can vote in the comfort of your home,” said Registrar Michael Vu. “Once you’ve marked your mail ballot, send it back right away and we’ll start processing it so it can be counted right when the polls close on Election Day.”

The Registrar’s office is open until 8 p.m. Monday, but voters can register online until midnight.

Call (858) 565-5800 or go online for additional information,