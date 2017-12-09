A man attempting to shoplift from a Vons grocery store in San Diego’s Midway District Friday night pulled out a knife and stabbed two security guards as they tried to stop the crime in progress.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the suspect, now identified as Matthew Hoag, 22, tried to leave a Vons store located at 3651 Midway Dr. with stolen items. As Hoag exited, a security guard confronted him and a fight ensued, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. A second security guard joined the struggle.

Hoag pulled out a knife and cut one security guard’s finger and stabbed the other in the leg.

Police said citizens in the store then detained the suspect until officers could arrive.

The SDPD said the stabbing victims were treated for their wounds and will be okay. No other injuries were reported.