Volunteers Need Supplies To Help Care For Animals At Del Mar Fairgrounds

Several hundred horses, along with dog and cats, evacuated from the Lilac Fire in Bonsall and Fallbrook are now at taking shelter in Del Mar.

A parade of horse trailers arrived at the Del Mar Fairgrounds throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.

A lot of people showed up at the fairgrounds to help take care of the horses.

Veterinarians are also checking on the animals to make sure they’re in good health.

People donated feed, carrots and bales of hay.

Volunteers are also asking for more donations, including: cat litter, hoses, double snaps, coffee, rakes, hay nets, wheelbarrows, shovels, fruit, coffee and soda.