Visually Impaired to Enjoy Surf Day at the Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
Visually Impaired to Enjoy Surf Day at the Beach

Volunteers will be there to instruct and assist blind and sight-impaired attendees in Carlsbad on Sunday.

By Sophia McCullough

Published 48 minutes ago

    Blind and visually impaired attendees and their families will have the opportunity to surf one of the many beautiful Southern California beaches Sunday.

    The 24th Encinitas Lions Blind Surf Event welcomes visually impaired guests and their families to South Ponto State Beach on Sunday, Sep. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    "We expect over 50 blind visitors to attend with at least 75 volunteers to cook and serve breakfast and lunch," General Chairman Bob Mangini said.

    Added Mangini, "We most of all teach them to enjoy our great beaches and surf."

    Surfers will be provided wet suits, surfboards and certified instructors. The event will also feature food and drinks from neighborhood shops like Tip Top Market and VG's Donuts.

    Find more information about registration here.

      

