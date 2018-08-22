Vista Woman Calls 911 After Boyfriend Abducts Sleeping Son: Deputies

A Vista woman called 911 after her boyfriend abducted her sleeping 8-year-old son from her home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Guillermo Cruz, 32, faces allegations of driving while intoxicated to the home at 2:15 a.m., taking the boy and putting the child in his car.

Deputies were called by the child’s mother and found the boy in Cruz’s car nearby. The boy was returned to his mother frightened but unharmed, deputies said.

Cruz jumped a balcony fence and entered his girlfriend’s home through an unlocked door, deputies said.

He was booked on charges of child abduction, kidnapping, child endangerment, driving under the influence, and burglary.



