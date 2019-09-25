Vista Unified School District Superintendent Placed on Leave

Vista Unified School District announced Wednesday that Superintendent Dr. Linda Kimble was placed on leave from the district.

Kimble was placed on leave effective immediately and Dr. Matt Doyle will be filling the position until a new superintendent is hired, VUSD Board President Rosemary Smithfield said in a statement.

Kimble had been superintendent of VUSD since January 2018.

VUSD is expected to announce Kimble’s replacement in mid-October.

No information was released as to why Kimble was placed on immediate leave.

VUSD is a Transitional Kindergarten through Grade 12 public school district and serves approximately 20,000 students including nearly 3,000 students in special education programs and more than 4,000 who are learning English as a second language.