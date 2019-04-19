1 Stabbed at Vista Transit Center - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

1 Stabbed at Vista Transit Center

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Stabbed at Vista Transit Center
    File Image

    One person was stabbed at the Vista Transit Center Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the stabbing happened just after 1:45 p.m. at the transit center located at 240 S. Santa Fe Ave. One person was taken to a local hospital.

    Two hours later, deputies remained at the scene gathering evidence.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices