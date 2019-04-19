1 Stabbed at Vista Transit Center

One person was stabbed at the Vista Transit Center Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the stabbing happened just after 1:45 p.m. at the transit center located at 240 S. Santa Fe Ave. One person was taken to a local hospital.

Two hours later, deputies remained at the scene gathering evidence.

No other information was available.

