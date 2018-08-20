Vista Murder Suspect Arraigned in Court

A suspect in a fatal shooting was arraigned in a Vista court Monday, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Estevan Montelongo, 41, is charged with murder in the shooting of Michelle Hashtani on July 22 around 3 p.m. in the pool area of an apartment complex on Ascot Drive.

Montelongo was arrested in Pueblo, Colorado two days later on an arrest warrant for attempted murder.

On August 3, Hashtani died of her injuries.

Montelongo was returned to San Diego last Thursday by the District Attorney’s office and remanded to custody without bail.