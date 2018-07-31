A man who witnesses said claimed to be an undercover agent and passed out fake sheriff's department business cards pleaded guilty to two criminal charges Monday.

Abraham Joseph Nava, 24, was arrested in June for impersonating a sheriff's deputy.

Nava was accused of handing out the fake business cards to businesses and even, at one point, detaining teenagers and confiscating their skateboards.

On Monday, Nava pleaded guilty to one felony charge of false imprisonment and a second charge for calling in a bomb threat in a separate incident.

At the time of his arrest, deputies found fake sheriff's department business cards in his possession, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jason Scroggins said in a previous interview.

When deputies searched Nava's home, they found a sheriff's deputy's uniform, badges, and fake sheriff's department business cards, Scroggins said.

"Nava admitted to investigators he falsely represented himself as a deputy sheriff on several occasions," Scroggin told NBC 7 in June.

He will be sentenced on August 27. Under a plea agreement, it's expected that Nava will be placed on three years probation.