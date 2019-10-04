Violent Sex Offender Who Broke Parole in NY Arrested in San Diego

Deputies in the area are searching for the wanted rapist. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

A violent repeat sex offender who broke parole in New York and was suspected of hiding out in the North County was arrested Friday by the San Diego Police Department.

Dale Dulac, 57, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple sex crimes, including two convictions of rape in the 1990s, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

While on parole, San Diego deputies said Dulac violated his terms of release by leaving Niagara Falls, New York, on Sept. 20.

SDPD confirmed officers arrested Dulac and booked him into the central jail at 1:45 p.m. Details of the arrest incident were not shared.

Recently, authorities said they were aware Dulac had been in San Marcos. Deputies searched for Dulac on Northstar Way near Rancho Santa Fe Road and San Elijo Road.

An apartment complex, located on Northstar Way, sent an email to its residents Monday, warning them about the active investigation.

“We were just informed by the local PD that an active search is in action in our neighborhood and our property. Police is searching for a male fugitive, last seen off of Northstar. We advise everyone to stay home and lock all your wildows (sic) and doors. The access to the property and off the property is currently restricted. At ths (sic) time this is all the information provided by the SMPD. We will update you as soon as we receive any updates from the local police department. We appreciate your understanding.”

Residents told NBC 7 they saw a helicopter fly overhead their apartment complex Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego deputies at (858) 565-5200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.