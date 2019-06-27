Vigil Planned for Woman Killed in La Jolla Shooting

Friends and family are expected to gather at a candlelight vigil Thursday for a young woman shot and killed outside of a house party in La Jolla last weekend.

Nina Silver was standing outside of a home on Cuvier Street at 12:30 a.m. when she was shot.

San Diego police say someone opened fire from a light-colored car that had pulled up to the home.

Two men, described as 23 and 19 years old suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Officers did not release a description of the alleged shooter, though SDPD said the car may have been a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Silver was a 2017 graduate of Poway High School.

She will be remembered during the vigil that is planned for 7:30 p.m. in an alley near the shooting scene on Cuvier Street.

Young Woman Killed at Party in La Jolla