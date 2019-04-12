Vigil Held for Slain Somalian Woman

A vigil was held for a Somali woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. NBC 7’s Llarisa Abreu has more on the vigil’s message of speaking out against domestic violence. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

A vigil was held Friday in memory of Muna Salad Kuri, a Somalian woman who was found dead in her City Heights Home back in early March. The vigil was organized to help educate the community about domestic violence.

More than 60 people attended the vigil. Domestic violence is considered a taboo topic within this community so organizers hoped to open up the dialog and speak out.

Said Osman Abiyow, community leader for the Somali Bantu Association of America, said that he hopes men and women can learn from Kuri’s death by educating each other.

He spoke to a crowd of men, woman, and children about the importance to say something if you see something and said, often times signs just get ignored.

"We hope to educate men and woman about domestic violence, to learn how to avoid it and learn how to respect and love each other." Said Abiyow.

Community leaders along with members of SBAOA presented Kuri’s family with a plaque to remember and honor Kuri for all that she did in the community.

“Every woman needs to learn how to speak up, to learn how to stop hiding, and learn how to stop defending their husbands." Said Amiina Salad, Kuri's sister. "If they're getting abused or mistreated, they need to speak out.”

Salad found her sister dead just before 9 a.m. on March 4 at Kuri’s City Heights apartment on Van Dyke Avenue. Salad said she visited her sister because she grew concerned when she didn’t show up to the daycare center where she worked.

"I just found my sister in a house, blood everywhere on the bed... no pulse, no nothing, just laying there cold," Amiina Salad said in March. "I didn’t believe it. It feels like a dream."

Kuri had traumatic injuries to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Abdiaziz Kerow, Kuri’s Husband, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Kuri, a Somali, came to the United States from Kenya in 2000 and married Kerow in 2014.

If you or anyone you know is going through domestic violence, call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.