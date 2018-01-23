Viejas Set to Open 'Hotel Within a Hotel'

The Willows Hotel & Spa at Viejas is an all-suite, adults-only venue opening Feb. 1.

The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians has set Feb. 1 as opening day for its Willows Hotel & Spa.

Billed as an adult-only, tranquil retreat, Willows contains 159 suites in a brand new building. Viejas is also opening three new restaurants and expanding its gaming space.

It augments the 203 rooms and 34 suites at the existing Viejas Resort.

“The level of personalization and detail we are putting into this new build will expand the demographics of our current visitor and have a strong positive impact on the local economy,” said Robert J. Welch Jr., chairman of the Viejas band.

Viejas traces its resort to the opening of the Viejas Bingo Room in 1977. It is a relative latecomer to the lodging business, opening its first hotel building in 2013. It opened a second phase in 2015.

San Diego County is a gambling destination. Most of its nine Indian reservation casinos now have hotels, either on site or close by. A 10th destination just over the Riverside County line is the Pechanga resort, which is completing a major hotel expansion.

Viejas calls its latest expansion a hotel within a hotel. The new addition also includes a saltwater pool, spa, salon, and fitness center.

The new restaurants at Viejas include a farm-to-table concept, an Asian venue and a coffeehouse.