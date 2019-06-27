Video of Man's Arrest at Chicano Park Sparks Protest at SDPD Headquarters

The arrest of a man at Chicano Park Thursday sparked an hours-long protest outside the doors of the San Diego Police Department.

According to the Facebook page Party for Socialism and Liberation - San Diego, the page that live streamed the protest, the man arrested was Eddie Alvarez.

Alvarez, 22, is a member of the Brown Berets of Azatlan, a group that observes police activity at Chicano Park, according to the page.

Video obtained by NBC 7 shows the moment officers took Alvarez to the ground, and several witnesses can be heard saying that the arrest was unwarranted.

Protesters outside of the police station were heard yelling "Free Eddie Now" and other anti-police brutality chants.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Alvarez faces a felony charge of obstructing and resisting an officer, and a misdemeanor for resisting an officer. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

SDPD said it would not comment on the incident Thursday.

Georgina Mercado, 35, was also arrested in the incident for resisting an officer, according to the SDSO.

No other information was available.

