A group of street racers is accused of beating up an owner of an RV in Kearny Mesa after they gathered to do burn-outs in front of the victim's RV. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fast cars, burn-outs, violence and robbery. It’s not a “Fast and the Furious” movie, it’s a crime involving a group of rowdy street racers in San Diego accused of beating an RV owner in a parking lot scuffle captured on video.

On June 28, at around 9:30 p.m., a group of street racers gathered for a meet-up along the 7100 block of Engineer Road in Kearny Mesa. When the group arrived, they began doing so-called “doughnuts” and drift maneuvers in the street, the San Diego Police Department said.

Parked near the street racing action was a 64-year-old man in an RV. He was not part of the racing group.

At one point, police said some of the spectators in the street racing group climbed on top of the man’s RV. Video captured at the scene and released by police shows at least three men standing and sitting on top of the man's RV.

Police said the RV owner walked out of his vehicle to confront the men about being on the roof of his RV. That’s when three men in the street racing group began beating the man.

Another 15-second video captured at the scene and released by the San Diego Police Department Wednesday shows the victim lying on the ground while the men hit and kick him.

The victim is not moving.

The revving of engines and cars peeling out can be heard in the background. In the last seconds of that clip, the group of street racers can be seen scrambling to get into cars to flee. One man walks back to the victim and steals something out of his pocket.

Blurry images of the suspected street racers were released by San Diego police on July 10, 2019.

Photo credit: SDPD/San Diego County Crime Stoppers

According to police, the victim suffered head trauma in the brutal beating, including a brain bleed, along with a fractured vertebrae.

The SDPD released information, videos, and photos on this felony battery and robbery case for the first time Wednesday. Investigators hope someone recognizes the street racers in the videos and can lead police to the suspects.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a grey, possibly 2003 Audi A4 sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects can reach out to the SDPD at (858) 495-7957 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.