Victims of the Lilac Fire may be eligible for government food assistance benefits in San Diego County, officials announced Monday.



Eligible residents include those who lived or worked in impacted areas during the fire, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). Fire victims may apply for special Disaster CalFresh food assistance between Feb. 12 and 16.

“San Diego County has been federally and state approved to offer Disaster CalFresh to those affected by the Lilac Fire,” said Rick Wanne, HHSA director of eligibility, in a statement.

County officials said a resident may be eligible if they have lived or worked at one of the following zip codes: 92028 (Fallbrook), 92003 (Bonsall), 92084 (Vista) or 92057 (Oceanside.) Residents may also qualify if they lost income, had damage to their home or self-employment property or other disaster-related expenses.

“Emergency benefit amounts are determined on a case-by-case basis,” Wanne said.

In order to qualify, residents must go to a nearby Family Resource Center, fill out an application and complete an in-person interview. They can submit applications at the North Coastal Family Resource Center on 1315 Union Plaza Court in Oceanside or the Fallbrook Community Resource Center on 202 W. College St. in Fallbrook.

Once the application is filled out, it will be forwarded to the Oceanside or Fallbrook offices that are issuing emergency benefits.

County officials said people already receiving CalFresh will have their cases reviewed to see if they qualify for any emergency food assistance and may automatically receive a supplement. If you’d like to learn more about Disaster CalFresh, call 866-262-9881.