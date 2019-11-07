A relative and friend of the victims described them to NBC 7's Omari Fleming as always smiling and joking around together. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

“I’m looking for my daughter,” a frantic mother said to reporters at the scene of a shooting at Church’s Chicken in south San Diego Wednesday evening. Hours later, that heartbroken mother’s worst fears came true: her daughter was gone.

The mother, sobbing as she rushed to the scene of the shooting at the restaurant, didn’t share her name, but briefly spoke with Telemundo 20. She was desperate for answers amid the chaos.

“They told me she’s at Mercy Hospital,” she cried.

The mother confirmed the victim’s name was Maribel Ibanez. Hours later, that mother would confirm to Telemundo 20 that Ibanez had not survived her wounds.

Witness Confronted Church's Chicken Gunman Prior to Shooting

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to a witness who came to the aid of a victim and another who confronted the shooter. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

A family friend of Ibanez said the victim was a newlywed and had been working at the Church’s Chicken eatery on Del Sol Boulevard in Otay Mesa for several years.

A GoFundMe page created by friends of the victim also said Ibanez had gotten married on March 12.

“She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt,” the online fundraising page said.

One Dead in Shooting at Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa

NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports from Otay Mesa moments after a shooting at Church's Chicken. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

She said Ibanez had taken the brunt of the gunfire when an unknown man walked into the restaurant at around 5:35 p.m. and opened fire on three employees across the service counter. The family friend also identified the other two employees wounded in the restaurant shooting: Mario Rojas and Humberto Ruiz.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the Church’s Chicken gunman remained at large. San Diego police described him as a black man with a thin build, likely in his 30s. He stood approximately 6 feet tall, and was wearing a light blue sweater, red sunglasses and a beanie with the Chargers team logo on it at the time of the deadly shooting. Officials released this photo of the suspect's vehicle:

Update #1 on shooting

Suspect is described as a Black male, 30’s, 6-1, thin build, wearing a light blue sweatshirt & blue “Chargers” beanie. Here is a picture of his car taken from surveillance footage. Call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477. pic.twitter.com/5B0oTOdbiL — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 7, 2019

According to SDPD Capt. Tom Underwood, the suspect had visited the restaurant minutes before the shooting. He had tried to pay for food using a counterfeit bill. He got into an argument with employees and left.

He soon returned, this time with a loaded gun.

Underwood said the suspect directed his bullets at the employees behind the counter, not customers.

“It appears it was directed at the employees who he got into an argument with earlier,” the captain told NBC 7.

The suspect ran out of the restaurant before officers arrived.

Witness David Walker works at the 7-Eleven store next door to the Church's Chicken restaurant. He was sitting his car waiting to head into his shift when he heard gunfire.

He said he saw the gunman run out of the restaurant seconds later. Then, Walker said he saw a bleeding man stumble out of the back door of the business and onto the ground. Walker ran over to help the victim, taking off his belt to use as a tourniquet for the victim's wounds.

"He had another hole in him. I tried to plug that up before police got there," Walker told NBC 7.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are working to gather more information about the victims wounded in this shooting. Check back for updates.