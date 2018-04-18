A man found dead last week under suspicious circumstances has been identified as Oceanside resident Erik Ramsey.

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) was investigating the case as a suspicious death, but said Wednesday that Ramsey’s was murdered.

OPD was called to 1302 Dubuque Street at 5 a.m. on April 11 after it was reported that Ramsey was found dead on the sidewalk, OPD Officer Tom Bussey said.

Ramsey, 25, appeared to have an injury to his upper body, prompting OPD to call detectives from the Crime and Violence Unit for an investigation, Bussey said. OPD did not provide detail on the injury.

Witnesses told police they heard nine to 12 gunshots in the area but OPD has not said if the gunshots were connected to the death.

The area where Ramsey was found is within a residential neighborhood situated east of Interstate 5 and south of State Route 76. A small canyon is nearby.

Anyone with information about this murder can call OPD at (760) 435-4748 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for details that can lead to an arrest in this case.