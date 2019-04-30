Victim Identified in Lakeside Mobile Home Shooting

A man allegedly shot dead by his brother at a Lakeside mobile home park last week has been identified as 65-year-old George Hernandez by the Medical Examiner's office.

Deputies say George Hernandez was shot by his brother Felix Joseph Hernandez, 50, inside his home at the Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates off Highway 8 Business Loopsaround 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Felix Hernandez is also accused of shooting another man who was inside the home. He was identified Tuesday as 65-year-old Elwin Ray Downs.

Downs survived the shooting and is recovering from his injuries.

Deputies Arrest Brother in Deadly Mobile Home Park Shooting

The brother of a man who died in a Lakeside mobile home park shooting was arrested. NBC 7’s Mari Payton has more. (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

Deputies found George Hernandez unresponsive inside the mobile home and officials pronounced him dead at 5:05 p.m.

According to deputies, Downs identified Felix Hernandez as the shooter and other witnesses confirmed he was at the mobile home at the time of the shooting.

Following the shooting, deputies said Felix Hernandez fled the scene in a vehicle but returned shortly after, which is when he was arrested.

Heather Williams told NBC 7 she's known George Hernandez for more than 20 years.

"Giving, kind hearted -- he would give the shirt off his back for you. He would give money to homeless people," Williams said of the victim.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Deadly Mobile Home Park Shooting in Lakeside