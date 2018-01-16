This is the third homicide investigation in the San Diego County over the weekend. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

A man stabbed to death outside a store in Poway was identified Tuesday, as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.



Zubayr Phahez, 29, of Poway, was attacked outside a 7-Eleven convenience store near Poway and Pomerado roads at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Lt. Rich Williams said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide caused by stabbing.

Kevin Talbott, 30, a homeless man from the Poway area, was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail, where he is being held on a charge of first-degree murder without bail.

Man Stabbed Outside Poway Convenience Store

A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday outside a 7-Eleven on Poway and Pomerado roads. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018)

Deputies received a 9-1-1 call of a stabbing near the store. Upon arriving, they found Phahez wounded inside his car on Pomerado road, not far from the 7-Eleven.

Responders with the Poway Fire Department performed life-saving measures on Phahez before transporting him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

During their investigation, deputies discovered Talbott near the scene. He matched the description given to them of the possible assaulter, Williams said. He was detained for questioning and subsequently arrested.

At the scene, deputies could be seen searching at least two cars — a red car parked along Pomerado Road and a second vehicle. It is unclear if or how the vehicles are connected.

A large portion of Pomerado Road, the intersection nearby, and the 7-Eleven were closed off during the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case can call the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321.