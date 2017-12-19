Marine Veteran Deported 15 Years Ago to Return to US, Family

NBC 7's Bridget Naso shares the story of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was deported to Mexico 15 years ago, but has recently been pardoned and allowed to return to the U.S. (Published 9 minutes ago)

A U.S. Marine veteran who served at Camp Pendleton, and was later deported to Mexico 15 years ago, could be home in time for Christmas.



Marco Chavez learned this week that a judge vacated his removal proceedings after a pardon from California Governor Jerry Brown.

During an interview with NBC 7 on Tuesday he described his emotions as “anxious, happy all at once.”

Chavez and other deported veterans have been receiving immigration assistance from fellow veteran Hector Barajas, director of the Deported Veteran Support House in Tijuana, Mexico.

“We need to bring these men and women home,” Barajas said.

Leading the charge on the U.S. side of the border is Nathan Fletcher, chair of the Honorably Discharged, Dishonorably Deported Coalition, and a Marine combat veteran.

It was Fletcher who convinced Gov. Brown to pardon Chavez.

“If you’re willing to die for this country you shouldn't be deported from it,” Fletcher said.

Chavez served 10 months in jail for animal cruelty, and it was this crime that cost him his chance at U.S. citizenship over a decade ago.

Chavez was brought to the U.S. as an infant, and while he had the opportunity to apply for citizenship, he never did.

This week Chavez learned a federal judge cleared the way for him to return to the U.S. to see his parents, children, and grandchildren.

His deportation had put a strain on his marriage, and his wife who had initially moved to Mexico to be with him, eventually moved the family back.

“I think that's what hurt most,” he said, about missing his children.

He leaves behind a job in Mexico and Barajas, who has also been pardoned, but is still waiting for the federal courts to take action. But watching Chavez go home gives him hope.

“We will also follow suit in the same way he's going home,” Barajas said.