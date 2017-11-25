Veteran SDPD Officer Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

A 49-year-old San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officer was arrested in Chula Vista last Sunday, charged with felony domestic violence, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed to NBC 7 Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Emmett Gregory, has been an SDPD employee since Sept. 2001, according to records obtained by NBC 7.

SDPD released a statement saying, “We are aware of the incident involving Officer Gregory. We take the conduct of our employees very seriously and hold our personnel to the highest of standards."

Check back on this breaking story for updates.




