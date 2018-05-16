On-Site Interviews Could Lead to On-Spot Offers at Veterans Job Fair

A job fair for engineers and other skilled trades is being hosted by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Thursday.

The Veterans Employment Committee of San Diego County Job and Resource Fair will be on May 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ocean View Church at 2460 Palm Avenue.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the fair, and tentative job offers may be given on the spot, according to NAVFAC Southwest.

“We are looking to fill over 200 positions at this event,” said Richard Hickman, a NAVFAC Southwest representative.

Some of the positions listed include electricians, mechanics, plumbers, architects, construction managers, and more.

These jobs are primarily located within public works departments at San Diego, Coronado, Seal Beach, Ventura, China Lake, and Lemoore.

NAVFAC Southwest employs over 3,000 people and offers paid holiday, health and retirement plans, and overtime.