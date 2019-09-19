US Marine Veteran Convicted in Criminal Phase of Oceanside 'Thrill Killing'

Jurors returned a verdict in the case of a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran who testified a secret government agency ordered him to hunt and stab a man in a random, violent attack in March 2017.

Mikhail Schmidt, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of construction worker Jacob Bravo, 27, at an Oceanside construction job site. The men had not met prior to the attack.

Schmidt did not physically move or show any emotion when the verdict was read.

The jury also found special circumstances in that the murder of Jacob Bravo was committed intentionally and by means of laying in wait.

USMC Veteran Accused of Deadly Stabbing Testifies in Court

He told jurors “Agent Orange,” a counter-terrorist government agency, hired him in the hours before the killing and directed him to select Bravo as a target. NBC 7's Alexis Rivas continues her coverage of the trial. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

Jurors will return Monday as the court determines whether Schmidt is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Schmidt told jurors “Agent Orange,” a counter-terrorist government agency, hired him in the hours before the killing and directed him to select Bravo as a target.

"That night, Agent Orange, they went and activated me," he said, discussing nanobots that he believes were injected in him during boot camp that can perform mind control.

Schmidt took the stand and testified about his experiences in the military, his diagnosis of PTSD after he was honorably discharged and his medical history that includes alcoholism, substances abuse and head injuries. The defense claims the defendant's PTSD is a factor in his actions that night.

However, a forensic clinical psychologist testified that Schmidt tested off the charts as a “pathological liar” who “pretends emotions like love or remorse based on social cues” in an effort to con or manipulate others.

Prosecutors entered into evidence a video in which Schmidt told law enforcement officials that he "craved the taste of blood" before the attack.

Marine Veteran Reenacts Stabbing, Explains Goal of 'Instant Decapacitation'

The USMC veteran said he stabbed his victim through his ear, aiming for the medulla oblongata, which would result in "instant decapacitation.' (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

"I’ve needed it," Schmidt can be heard in the video.

On the stand, Schmidt denied there was any truth to that statement and admitted he's been kicking himself for two years for saying that to a detective.

"In my head it doesn't feel like this whole thing was real. It still doesn't feel real," he testified. "So I said the first thing that came to my head was 'Want to taste blood again' which you hear in a "Rambo" movie or something."

Schmidt's defense said his behavior in the video is evidence of extreme PTSD, not a man who was "thirsty for blood."

Schmidt's last assignment was as a Marine Combat Instructor with the Infantry Training Battalion-West at Camp Pendleton. He was honorably discharged in August 2013 as a Staff Sgt. E-6.