Jurors Reach Verdict in Brees Lawsuit Against La Jolla Jeweler

Closing arguments began in the trial of a La Jolla jeweler which NFL QB Drew Brees claimed defrauded him out of $6.7 million. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more. (Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019)

Jurors have reached a verdict in the lawsuit filed by NFL quarterback Drew Brees against a La Jolla jeweler that he said misrepresented the value of diamonds and defrauded him out of $6.7 million.

The civil lawsuit filed by Brees and his wife, Brittany Brees, in San Diego County Superior Court accuses Vahid Moradi of breach of oral contract, fraud by intentional misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud by concealment.

A jury decided Friday Brees would be awarded more than $6.1 million in damages.

Brees and Moradi met through a teammate Brees had when he was in college.

NFL Quarterback Drew Brees Sues Local Jeweler

Drew Brees is suing local La Jolla jeweler for millions. NBC 7's Jackie Crea has more. (Published Thursday, June 6, 2019)

The two men had entered into 10 transactions since they first started discussing diamonds as investments in 2010.

Moradi's attorneys argue the diamonds were fairly priced and that Brees was aware of their arrangement.

Moradi's defense denied allegations that Moradi went after Brees's money.

The defense argued diamonds are a good investment and explained the difference between wholesale diamonds and retail diamonds to the jury.