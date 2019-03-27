7+ Vehicles Scorched in Fire at Carlsbad Car Dealership

A fire at a Carlsbad car dealership is being investigated as a possible intentional act after more than a half-dozen cars went up in flames Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. to the blazing fire at the Bob Baker new and used car dealership on Car Country Drive, near the Carlsbad Premium Outlets.

At least seven vehicles were in flames at the back of the dealership, Carlsbad Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lawrence said.

"It is a little out of the ordinary so we are going to treat this as a worst-case scenario and the fire department and the PD will be conducting an investigation together to see how that fire started tonight," Lawrence said.

Crews arrived and began to douse the vehicles with water and were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

As the flames waned, several melted vehicles could be seen -- a truck, a humvee and a sedan were destroyed. It appeared that two mini-vans were also scorched.

The cars that were affected were privately-owned and were at the dealership for repairs, Lawrence said. The blaze did not affect any buildings and no injuries were reported.

It was not clear what prompted the fire but CFD and the Carlsbad Police Department were investigating the fire as possible arson.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.