Two vehicles were involved in an accident on the southbound Interstate 5 on Friday evening.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision on Pershing Drive, where one of the vehicles reportedly rolled over, according to CHP.

No injuries are reported at this time, medics are responding.

A SigAlert was issued until 5:35 p.m.

No further information available. Check back for updates.