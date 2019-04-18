1 Hurt When Vehicle Veers Off SR-67, Lands in Ramona Ravine

A person was transported via air ambulance to a trauma unit after a car flew over an embankment on SR-67. (Published 35 minutes ago)

1 Hurt When Car Goes Over Embankment on SR-67

A driver became trapped in a vehicle that went over an embankment along State Route 67 before landing on its side in a ravine in Ramona.

Cal Fire San Diego crews were called to help the trapped driver after his vehicle, for unknown reasons, veered off of SR-67 near Rockhouse Road at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

SkyRanger 7 captured footage of the vehicle on a tree-filled revine dozens of feet from the highway.

Once crews freed the person from the vehicle, crews placed the driver into an air ambulance for transport to a local trauma hospital. The severity of the person's injuries were not known.

No other information was available.

