Vehicle Fire Forces University City Apartment to Evacuate - NBC 7 San Diego
Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    A car went up in flames in the underground parking garage of a University City apartment complex, forcing residents to evacuate early Friday. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the fire at theLa Jolla Garden Villas on Lebon and Nobel drives just east of Interstate 15 at about 3:30 a.m.

    The vehicle ignited for unknown reasons and the fire sent smoke pouring from the garage, SDFD said. 

    Crews evacuated residents inside the complex after smoke began seeping into the building. It was not clear if anyone was injured. 

    The fire appeared to destroy one car and damage at least two others. 

    There was no word on the cause. SDFD was investigating. 

    No other information was available.

