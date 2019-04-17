A two-car crash sent a vehicle hurtling through the front yard of a Logan Heights home, just feet from where the homeowner was doing yard work Tuesday evening.

The distraught neighbor, Marta Barraza, told NBC 7/T20 that if the vehicle would have crashed a few yards to the right, it would have struck her.

"I was coming with my wheelbarrow to go get dirt to level the land at my house and he just [came] really quick, really quick," Barraza said.

The woman has owned the property on Clay Avenue south of Commercial Avenue property for 40 years and was renovating the nearly-century-old home at the time of the crash.

San Diego police said two cars collided at the intersection of 32nd Street and Clay Clay Street as one of the vehicles made a left turn. The impact sent one of the cars into Barraza's yard, which stopped inches from the front of the house itself.

Barraza immediately dropped the wheelbarrow and rushed to aid the four boys inside the car, which she feared was going to explode, she said.

No one in either vehicle, or at the home, was injured in the crash, police said.

Barraza said while her home can be renovated, she is grateful she and everyone else involved was unhurt.

"I honestly thought that if I was this close, this close in the street I’d be dead now," she said motioning with her hands how far she was standing from the crash site.

The cause is still under investigation.