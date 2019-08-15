A vegetation fire sparked near Dulzura Thursday, Cal Fire San Diego said.

In a tweet Cal Fire reported the vegetation fire in Marron Valley Road and State Route 94 near Dulzura around 2:30 p.m. Officials reported the fire was at five acres around 3 p.m.

Around 3:40 p.m. the fire was reported to be 20 acres, no structures threatened. Cleveland National Forest is assisting fighting the fire with a helitanker, one engine, one water tender and a helicopter.

Officials dubbed the fire as "Border Fire 9". The vegetation fire is approximately 12 miles from Tecate.

No other information was available.

