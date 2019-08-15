Vegetation Fire near Dulzura: Cal Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
Vegetation Fire near Dulzura: Cal Fire

By NBC 7

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    SDG&E

    A vegetation fire sparked near Dulzura Thursday, Cal Fire San Diego said.

    In a tweet Cal Fire reported the vegetation fire in Marron Valley Road and State Route 94 near Dulzura around 2:30 p.m. Officials reported the fire was at five acres around 3 p.m. 

    Around 3:40 p.m. the fire was reported to be 20 acres, no structures threatened. Cleveland National Forest is assisting fighting the fire with a helitanker, one engine, one water tender and a helicopter. 

    Officials dubbed the fire as "Border Fire 9". The vegetation fire is approximately 12 miles from Tecate.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

