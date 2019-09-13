'Monte Fire' in Lakeside Contained at 7 Acres

Lakeside Fire and Cal Fire San Diego managed to contain a vegetation fire that was sparked by a car fire in Lakeside, Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. near 14512 Willow Road in Lakeside.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @LakesideFire of a vegetation fire off Willow Road in Lakeside. One acre, slow to moderate rate of spread. #MonteFirepic.twitter.com/5OLk5CZYrY — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 14, 2019

At 5:45 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire, dubbed Monte Fire, had spread to 3 to 5 acres but were making good progress from air and ground to contain it.

By 6 p.m. the rate of the fire was stopped at 7 acres, Cal Fire said.

Crews will remain at the scene for several hours to mop-up.

No threats to homes or structures.

No other information was available.

