'Monte Fire' in Lakeside Contained at 7 Acres

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Crews Contained a Vegetation Fire in Lakeside

    NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports from Lakeside.

    (Published 24 minutes ago)

    Lakeside Fire and Cal Fire San Diego managed to contain a vegetation fire that was sparked by a car fire in Lakeside, Friday afternoon.

    The fire was reported around 5 p.m. near 14512 Willow Road in Lakeside.

    At 5:45 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire, dubbed Monte Fire, had spread to 3 to 5 acres but were making good progress from air and ground to contain it.

    By 6 p.m. the rate of the fire was stopped at 7 acres, Cal Fire said.

    Crews will remain at the scene for several hours to mop-up.

    No threats to homes or structures.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

