'Monte Fire' in Lakeside Contained at 7 Acres

Lakeside Fire and Cal Fire San Diego managed to contain a vegetation fire that was sparked by a car fire in Lakeside, Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. near 14512 Willow Road in Lakeside.
At 5:45 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire, dubbed Monte Fire, had spread to 3 to 5 acres but were making good progress from air and ground to contain it.
By 6 p.m. the rate of the fire was stopped at 7 acres, Cal Fire said.
Crews will remain at the scene for several hours to mop-up.
No threats to homes or structures.
No other information was available.
