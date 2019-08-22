Vegetation Fire Near HWY 79 - NBC 7 San Diego
Vegetation Fire Near HWY 79

By NBC 7 Staff

Published Aug 22, 2019 at 1:27 PM | Updated at 2:05 PM PDT on Aug 22, 2019

    A vegetation fire was reported Thursday on Highway 79 near Warner Springs, Cal Fire said.

    The fire, named Morettis Fire by Cal Fire, was reported around 1 p.m. on HWY 79 north of Highway 76. Officials reported making good progress on putting it out. 

    As of 1:18 p.m. the forward rate of spread had been stopped. 

    Crews managed to stop the fire at half an acre. Officials said they'll remain at the scene for one hour. 

    The Morettis Fire sparked minutes after the Red Gate fire near the La Jolla Reservation along State Route 76 and Red Gate Road.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

