Brush Fire Threatening Structures Near Ramona: Cal Fire

A 150-acre vegetation fire is threatening structures near Ramona at Rangeland Road at Highway 78, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted at 2 p.m. the fire is quickly moving east and there is an immediate threat to structures at Rangeland Road near Highway 78.



Flames could be seen shooting 15 feet in the air right by the highway near Ramona.

The San Diego Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police Department are all responding.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Thursday. The cause is unknown.

Cal Fire San Diego named the fire the Rangeland Fire.

