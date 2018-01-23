Family: Vegas Shooting Victim on Road to Recovery

Tina Frost, who was shot in the head during the massacre in Las Vegas, is home with her family in Maryland for the holidays. Her father said it is a "Christmas miracle." Shomari Stone reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017)

A young woman who was shot and critically injured in the Las Vegas massacre has regained her speech and is responding well to therapy, her family told NBC 7.

Tina Frost, 27, was living in San Diego when she and her boyfriend traveled to the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival in September.

Frost was one of more than 500 people injured when a gunman opened fire on the concertgoers on October 1.

She suffered a single gunshot wound to the face and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was treated for traumatic brain injury. She underwent surgery and lost sight in one eye as a result of the shooting.

She is currently living with family in Maryland and has been able to regain her speech fully, a family spokesperson told NBC 7.

“She is responding well to the therapy, and moving forward with her doctors on her next procedures,” family spokesperson Amy Klinger said.



A GoFundMe page raised more than $600,000 for Frost.

The Las Vegas shooting was the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

Frost’s boyfriend carried her from the scene of the shooting to a truck. The truck’s driver rushed Frost to a hospital, where doctors had to remove a bullet lodged in her right eye to save her life.

He is living in Maryland to be with Frost as she recovers, Klinger said.