Warped Tour Calls it Quits

The Vans Warped Tour is calling it quits after 2018.

The cross-country touring music festival that's catered largely to punk, hardcore, emo, ska and metalcore genres since 1995 is calling it quits after next year's run.

Festival founder Kevin Lyman made an official statement on the Vans Warped Tour website on Wednesday morning.

“I have been a very lucky person to have traveled across the country and sometimes around the world as one of the founders and producers of the Vans Warped Tour. Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour."

To date, the tour has booked more than 1,700 acts including No Doubt, Pennywise, NOFX, Bad Religion, Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, Fall out Boy, Katy Perry, Green Day, Pierce the Veil, Paramore, Eminem, and Ice-T. The festival has also become known for its community outreach by partnering with more than 90 nonprofit organizations that set up camp at each tour date.

The 2018 Vans Warped Tour kicks off in Pomona, California on June 21 (with a San Diego date the next night) and ends in West Palm Beach, Florida on Aug. 5.

In his statement, Lyman said that while the 2018 fest will be its last full run, there are plans for a special celebration in 2019.

"The enduring spirit of the Vans Warped Tour remains as bright as ever, continuing to inspire creativity and ambition in new and exciting ways as we prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019."

