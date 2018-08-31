Vandals Strike Twice in Coronado

There were two reported cases of vandalism at Coronado city facilities during the week of August 26 through August 31, the city announced Friday.

Someone drove a vehicle across newly replanted turf at Sunset Park, leaving deep tire marks. No sprinkler heads were damaged.

A city spokeswoman said repairs will be gradual and involve over-seeding and adding fertilizer to the burned grass.

“It should be back to normal in about a month,” said city spokeswoman Janine Zuniga.

The other vandalism took place at the portable restroom trailer at the beach on Avenida del Sol.

Vandals tried to rip off a door to a mechanical area. The door was left swinging on its hinges.

Crews are currently making repairs, Zuniga said.

The restroom remains closed as the Hotel del Coronado completes some work on its property that requires the restroom’s water source be turned off.

There was not a cost estimate on the damages caused by either incident of vandalism.

The City of Coronado is asking residents to be vigilant and to call (619) 522-7350 if they see anyone causing damage to City property.