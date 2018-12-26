Vandals Strike Escondido Preschool on Christmas Day

The damage was done to the property of A Place of Our Own, a preschool in Escondido that was vandalized on Christmas Day. NBC 7 Monica Dean reports.

Staff members at an Escondido preschool arrived after Christmas to find vandals had damaged the school's property.

Escondido police are asking for the public's help to catch whoever used spray paint to damage a vehicle and a sign at A Place of Our Own.

The graffiti and drug paraphernalia were left on the property on Christmas Day.

Surveillance video showed three people on the property Tuesday, one of the school's administrators said. The taggers may be juveniles, she said.

It's the fourth time vandals have struck at the preschool, the staff said.

One teacher told NBC 7 that any money they will spend on repairs ultimately hurts the low-income families they serve.

"It goes out of the pocket for us," Isabelle Gutierrez said. "Now we don't have the benefit of putting that money towards our books, towards our supplies. So it affects us tremendously."

One of the senior directors at the school said they need the public's help.

"We're asking for support," said Erica Gonzalez. "It's a small community in Escondido and if we all support one another I think at the end of the day we will all benefit from it and our children will as well."

The school reported the vandalism to Escondido Police who said they will the public's help in reporting these types of crimes to find those responsible.