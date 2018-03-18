A stolen car being pursued by a sheriff’s helicopter crashed head-on with another vehicle on a Valley Center roadway early Saturday, killing two people and injuring two others, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said.

Deputies started to chase a reportedly stolen Honda Accord with three people inside after spotting the vehicle in North County sometime after midnight, SDSO Sgt. Michael Tingley with the Valley Center Substation said.

The chase continued along Valley Center Road but speeds and weather conditions became increasingly dangerous, Tingley said. Deputies ended their pursuit of the stolen car but an SDSO helicopter followed the car from above.

As the car approached Rocky Road, it veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a small car, Tingley said.

The impact of the crash killed both the driver and passenger of the suspected stolen vehicle. The vehicle’s third passenger suffered traumatic injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the small car was also injured and transported to Palomar Medical Center.

Valley Center Road at State Route 76 was closed for hours as both SDSO and California Highway Patrol investigated the crash. CHP would be continuing the investigation.