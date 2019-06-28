Flooding Prompts Sinkhole in Valley Center

A burst water pipe created a mess along a road in Valley Center, ultimately causing a sinkhole on the shoulder.

Water flooded the side of eastbound Paradise Mountain Road beginning just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Service was shut off for approximately 400 residents until 7 p.m. while crews correct the issue.

The sinkhole was estimated to be 20 feet wide. Traffic was still flowing in the area but traffic cones warned drivers of the sinkhole.

No other information was available.

