One person was hurt in a helicopter crash Friday morning in Valley Center in San Diego’s North County, officials confirmed.

The incident happened around 7:10 a.m. at McNally and Muutama roads, the Valley Fire Protection District said.

A NorthComm dispatcher told NBC 7 a helicopter had gone down in the area; the aircraft sustained heavy damage and wound up on its side.

Medics, as well as an air ambulance, were called to the scene to help one patient, officials said. At this point, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown.

NBC 7 is heading to the scene of the chopper crash to gather more information.

